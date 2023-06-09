Britney Spears’ Husband Sam Asghari Pens Sweet Tribute For Their 1-Year Wedding Anniversary

Time flies when you’re in love!

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary on Friday with a trip down memory lane.

On June 9, Sam shared a sweet video on his Instagram Stories with throwback clips from their wedding day set to the tune of “Can’t Help Falling In Love,” the same track Britney walked down the aisle to a year ago.

“One year married to the woman of my dreams. Happy anniversary my love,” the actor wrote over the video.

The 29-year-old also shared a photo of him and Britney flashing their wedding bands writing “Happy 1 year to me and my better half.”

Britney and Sam tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the pop stars reported $7.4 million Los Angeles home on June 9, 2022.

Days after her wedding, the 41-year-old Grammy winner shared a lengthy Instagram post detailing her whirlwind day, admitting she had a “panic attack” prior to saying “I do.”

“Wow!!! Holy holy crap!!! WE DID IT!!! WE GOT MARRIED!!! Gggggeeeeezzzzz!!! It was the most spectacular day!!! I was so nervous all morning but then at 2:00 pm it really hit me … WE’RE GETTING MARRIED 💍 !!! I had a panic attack and then got it together 🙄🙄 🙄 ,” she wrote in part on Instagram.

Britney Spears & Sam Asghari’s Romance In Photos View Gallery

Thankfully the rest of the day appeared to go smoothly as Britney gushed over the team who turned her home into a “literal dream.”

“The crew who created our home into literally a dream castle were fantastic !!! The ceremony was a dream and the party was even better 🎉 !!!”

The “Lucky” singer’s home was transformed into a romantic setting for the celebration, with a Disney-esque carriage and white horse arriving at the home before the ceremony.

Britney Spears & Sam Asghari’s Star-Studded Wedding Reception Photos View Gallery

And the guest list was packed with A-list celebs from Madonna, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Paris, and Katy Hilton, which even had Britney stunned.

“So many incredible people came to our wedding and I’m still in shock 😱 !!! @drewbarrymore my girl crush and @selenagomez who btw is way prettier in person if that’s possible both came !!! I was speechless … I kissed @madonna again 😉😉😉 and we danced 💃🏼 into the night with @ParisHilton,” she wrote alongside a picture of her posing with her star-studded crew at the reception.

Notably missing from the day were Britney’s two kids. Her ex-husband Kevin Federline confirmed to Access Hollywood that their sons Sean and Jayden would not be there to see their mom say “I do,” but wished the couple well.