Britney Spears’ Husband Sam Asghari Taking Social Media Break As Mom Recovers From ‘Major Accident’

Britney Spears’ mother-in-law is on the mend.

The pop superstar’s husband, Sam Asghari, revealed that his mother, Fatima, was involved in a “major accident” over the weekend and he’ll be taking time away from social media while she recovers.

“With the amazing help of the medical staff and some friends she’s doing okay and resting it off,” he wrote on his Instagram story on Saturday, thanking the ER team at Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai hospital.

Britney Spears & Sam Asghari’s Romance In Photos View Gallery

As of Monday, Sam had yet to share further details about what happened or the extent of his mom’s injuries but did update fans with the news that he is stepping out of the spotlight to focus on his loved ones.

“Moments like these remind us of life’s preciousness. Taking a social media break to prioritize what truly matters. See you very soon,” he wrote on Instagram, captioning a sweet photo of himself posing next to Fatima on a couch. A follow-up snap shows her resting in a hospital bed.



Fatima reportedly raised Sam and his sisters, Maddie, Ellie and Faye, in Tehran, Iran until Sam moved to the U.S. at age 12.

He later pursued fitness and modeling while taking college classes and was cast in Britney’s 2016 music video for “Slumber Party,” upon which the pair hit it off. They tied the knot in June 2022 at their home in Los Angeles.