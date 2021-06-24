Britney Spears Posts About Fairy Tales 1 Day After Court: ‘I Was Embarrassed To Share What Happened To Me’

Britney Spears is opening up about how far her life has been from a fairy tale, but why she used her social media outlets like Instagram to try and paint a different picture.

Just one day after participating via phone in a Los Angeles hearing about her ongoing battle over her conservatorship, Britney, shared an important note with her fans on social media. She posted a photo of a quote from Albert Einstein that read, “If you want your children to be intelligent, read them fairy tales. If you want them to be more intelligent, read them more fairy tales.” She captioned her quote graphic of her own, reflecting on how her own mother, Lynne, helped her and her siblings see the positive in life, even if it wasn’t such.

“I just want to tell you guys a little secret 🤫 … I believe as people we all want the fairy tale life and by the way I’ve posted … my life seems to look and be pretty amazing … I think that’s what we all strive for !!!! That was one of my mother’s best traits … no matter how shitty a day was when I was younger … for the sake of me and my siblings she always pretended like everything was ok,” Britney began.

“I’m bringing this to peoples attention because I don’t want people to think my life is perfect because IT’S DEFINITELY NOT AT ALL … and if you have read anything about me in the news this week 📰 … you obviously really know now it’s not !!!! I apologize for pretending like I’ve been ok the past two years … I did it because of my pride and I was embarrassed to share what happened to me … but honestly who doesn’t want to capture there Instagram in a fun light 💡🤷🏼‍♀‍ !!!!”

Britney also shared how choosing to have an outlet that was positive on her Instagram also helped her feel better about her situation and allowed her a different way to connect with her fans and have a presence.

“Believe it or not pretending that I’m ok has actually helped … so I decided to post this quote today because by golly if you’re going through hell … I feel like Instagram has helped me have a cool outlet to share my presence … existence … and to simply feel like I matter despite what I was going through and hey it worked … so I’ve decided to start reading more fairy tales 👑🧚‍♀‍🦄 !!!!!,” she concluded.

Britney has always been open on her social media, but her latest post comes just one day after she addressed the court about how unhappy she’s been underneath her conservatorship, which has been managed by her father, Jamie, since 2008.

During her hearing the 39-year-old expressed her frustration to a Los Angeles court and Judge Brenda Penny over her conservatorship.

“After I’ve told the whole world I’m okay, it’s a lie. I’m not happy, I can’t sleep, I’m depressed, I cry every day,” Britney said. “It’s embarrassing and demoralizing what I’ve been through. I didn’t think anybody would believe me.”

Britney continued by saying she doesn’t think she can go on for the rest of her life like this.

“I’ve worked since I was 17-years old. I truly believe this conservatorship is abuse. I don’t feel like I can live a whole life,” she told the judge.

Britney also added that her conservatorship has not allowed her to have further children or marry.