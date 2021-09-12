Britney Spears & Sam Asghari Are Engaged!

Congrats to the happy couple!

Britney Spears revealed on Sunday that her and longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari are engaged after more than four years of dating.

The pop singer shared a compilation of videos on Instagram showing off her diamond sparkler with her new fiancé. The ring was designed by Roman Malayev from New York City and he couldn’t be happier to be involved to make the one of a kind ring, according to NBC News.

The 39-year-old singer and 27-year-old fitness instructor first sparked romance rumors after meeting on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video in 2016.



Sam’s manager Brandon Cohen confirmed the news to NBC and said that he is “proud to celebrate and confirm the engagement.”

“The couple made their long-standing relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication and love expressed to them,” he added.







This isn’t the only reason the couple has reason to celebrate recently. Just days ago there was an unexpected twist in her long-running conservatorship which has been primarily been controlled by her father, Jamie Spears.

Jamie, who has controlled his daughter’s estate for more than 13 years, filed a petition in California Superior Court on Tuesday to terminate the conservatorship.

Britney Spears’ Father Jamie Spears Files Petition To End Singer’s 13-Year Conservatorship

The petition, which was obtained by NBC News, read in part, “If Ms. Spears wants to terminate the conservatorship and believes that she can handle her own life, Mr. Spears believes that she should get that chance.”

The court documents state that Britney “is entitled to have this Court now seriously consider whether this conservatorship is no longer required.”

It also includes that the pop star’s situation has changed “to such an extent that grounds for establishment of a conservatorship may no longer exist.”

Attorneys for Jamie also argued that Britney has shown she is capable of being self-sufficient.



