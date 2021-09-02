Britney Spears’ Boyfriend Sam Asghari Photographed Browsing Rings At Cartier

Could Britney Spears and her boyfriend Sam Asghari be ready to take their relationship to the next level?

Sam was spotted ring shopping at Cartier in Beverly Hills, CA on Thursday, in photos obtained by TMZ.

In the pictures obtained by the publication, the 27-year-old actor is looking through glass cases filled with rings. TMZ reports that at one point the saleswoman brought out a diamond ring, but it’s not clear if he bought any jewelry.

No matter what happens next in their relationship, the 39-year-old pop star has made her love for her boyfriend clear.

The “Circus” songstress shared a sweet Instagram message in August celebrating Sam. She posted a photo of the two of them together and, in her caption, reflected on some of the reasons why she appreciates him.

“Not only has this cute ass**** been with me through the hardest years of my life but he happens to be an extremely good cook,” she wrote.

The “Piece of Me” singer also addressed her relationship during her June conservatorship hearing, telling Judge Brenda Penny that her conservatorship has allegedly not allowed her to have more children or marry.

“I have an [IUD] inside of myself right now so I don’t get pregnant,” she said. “I deserve to have the same rights as anybody does by having a child, a family, any of those things.”

Britney has two sons Sean, 15, and Jayden, 14, with ex-husband Kevin Federline, but has been dating Sam since 2016 after meeting him that year on the set of her music video for “Slumber Party.”

Access Hollywood’s podcast “The Vault” features decades worth of A-list interviews and never-before-heard moments with some of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Listen now!