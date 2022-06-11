Britney Spears & Sam Asghari Exchange Vows & Kiss In Romantic New Wedding Video: ‘Fairytales Are Real’

Happily ever after! Britney Spears is revealing even more personal looks at her dream wedding day.

The pop icon, 40, posted a behind-the-scenes video featuring one romantic peek after another of her and Sam Asghari, 28, tying the knot. She and her groom are seen exchanging vows at the altar and sharing a sweet newlywed kiss on the balcony of their Southern California home, where the nuptials took place on Thursday.

Britney couldn’t seem happier about how the festivities unfolded, writing, “Fairytales are real” in her caption alongside a king and queen emoji.

Sam clearly agreed, replying in the comment section with a swoon-worthy take of his own.

“Out of a movie ❤️” he wrote.

The clip was set to Haley Reinhart’s cover of “Can’t Help Falling In Love.” Britney reportedly walked down the aisle to Elvis Presley’s original classic in front of an estimated 60 guests, including famous pals Madonna, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore and Paris Hilton.

Paris shared further congratulations with a heartfelt comment on Britney’s latest post.

“Such a magical evening. So happy you found your fairytale ending. You deserve all the love and happiness in the world. 💓 So happy to be there to celebrate with you on your special day. 👰🏼‍♀️Love you sis🥰” the heiress wrote.

Britney’s new video also featured shots of her posing in a horse-drawn carriage and close-ups of her Stephanie Gottlieb jewelry and wedding bands. Followers also got another chance to see the custom Donatella Versace gown she wore.

The fashion icon told Access Hollywood in an exclusive interview as she was arriving for the festivities that creating Britney’s dress was “a lot of fun” and a project with “a lot of emotion.”

— Erin Biglow