Britney Spears’ Tearful ‘The Notebook’ Audition With Ryan Gosling Revealed Decades Later

Fans have gotten a new look at Britney Spears’ potential movie stardom.

The pop icon’s “The Notebook” audition has been released nearly two decades after the movie became an instant classic. In video obtained by the Daily Mail and published on Monday, Britney delivers a powerful reading opposite leading man Ryan Gosling.

Just 21 at the time, Britney cries while performing a now-memorable scene from the film in which the character of Allie tells Ryan’s Noah that despite their passionate reunion she’s still choosing her fiancé over him.

“Noah, you can’t marry two people. And I’m marrying Lon, so I should go, okay?” Britney says, before admitting that Allie had “prayed” for Noah to die when he was fighting in WWII.

“I kinda didn’t want you to be alive anymore because I couldn’t bear the thought of you being with somebody else, or of us never seeing each other again. So I gotta go, okay?” she adds.

Casting director Matthew Barry reflected on Britney’s performance, telling the UK outlet that she not only blew away everyone in the room including him but also shot past multiple acclaimed young actresses of the time.

“It was a tough decision. Our jaws were on the floor. I was blown away. Absolutely blown away. She brought her A-game that day,” he said of Britney.

Adding, “Scarlett Johansson, Claire Danes, Kate Bosworth, Amy Adams, Jamie King and Mandy Moore auditioned for this role. Britney beat out all of them. Everybody who was anybody that year wanted this part.”

Though Rachel McAdams ultimately won out and became a household name with her star-making performance as Allie, it appears there’s no hard feelings on Britney’s end.

In fact, the now-41-year-old reportedly shares in her anticipated memoir “The Woman in Me” that she’s relieved she didn’t end up starring in “The Notebook.” In excerpts obtained by multiple outlets, Britney admits that it would have been “fun to reconnect” with Ryan years after their preteen days on “The Mickey Mouse Club” but she wanted to focus on her continued creative journey with music.

“I’m glad I didn’t do it,” she reportedly wrote. “If I had, instead of working on my album ‘In the Zone’ I’d have been acting like a 1940s heiress day and night.”