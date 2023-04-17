Rachel McAdams Says Being A Mother Helped Her With ‘Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret’ Role

Rachel McAdams is opening up about how she used her personal life to prep for her role in “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.”

Access Hollywood spoke to her on the red carpet at the film’s premiere and she explained why she can relate to her character.

“Barb is really grappling with work life balance, and you know it’s funny, Kelly and I were both kind of going through something similar. She had a young son at home and I had my kids too and so it was easy for us to find that struggle that Barb is in, it’s pretty palpable and we are dealing with it every day so it was a bit of method acting,” she said.

She also opened up about her Mother’s Day plans for this year, saying she loves to just go to brunch with her kids and spend time with them.

“I just love the crazy things they said. I’m always like ‘remember to write that down. My son said the other day that he wants to be a writer like his dad, which was so cute. And then he said ‘The first book I am going to write is going to be called my cozy cozy bed,'” she gushed.

She also reflected on her career as the 20th anniversary of her films “The Notebook” and “Mean Girls” approach.

“They were wonderful experiences. “Mean Girls” I got to shoot in my hometown of Toronto. I just loved working with Mark Waters and Tina Fey. I learned so much from them,” she said. “Getting to shoot in Charleston, South Carolina, living there for 6 months. My first time in the south. There was something so, literally romantic about it all. They’re wonderful memories and changed who I am really.”

“Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” is in theaters on April 28, 2023.