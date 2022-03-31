Bruce Willis Gets Loving Tribute From Pal John Travolta After Aphasia Announcement: A ‘Generous Soul’

Bruce Willis is getting support from his A-list pals amid a difficult time.

Following the news that the “Die Hard” star has been diagnosed with aphasia, famous friends have offered their well wishes on social media.

On Thursday, John Travolta posted an Instagram tribute to his former co-star and recalled a sweet memory of the action movie icon that illustrated their close bond.

“Bruce and I became good friends when we shared 2 of our biggest hits together, Pulp Fiction and Look Who’s Talking. Years later he said to me, ‘John, I just want you to know that when something good happens to you I feel like it’s happening to me,'” John wrote, captioning a pair of throwback photos of him and Bruce, including a shot that featured John’s late wife, Kelly Preston.

“That’s how generous a soul he is. I love you Bruce,” John added.

Bruce’s family, including his wife, Emma Heming Willis, ex-wife Demi Moore, and his three oldest daughters, Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah, announced the actor’s aphasia diagnosis in a joint Instagram statement earlier this week. The post revealed that the 67-year-old’s condition is “impacting his cognitive abilities” and he is now “stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him” as a result.

“This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him,” the message continued. “As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that.”

In addition to his three grown children with Demi, Bruce is also dad to his and Emma’s girls: 9-year-old Mabel and 7-year-old Evelyn.

Bruce Willis & Demi Moore: See Their Heartwarming Moments As A Blended Family View Gallery

The whole crew is known for their close bond. Just earlier this month, Demi gave Bruce a cute shoutout for his birthday alongside a recent-looking photo of them spending time in the kitchen together.

“Happy birthday, Bruce! Thankful for our blended family,” she wrote in her caption.

— Erin Biglow