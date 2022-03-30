Bruce Willis Gets Love From Rita Wilson, Jenna Dewan & More After Aphasia Diagnosis

Bruce Willis‘ fellow stars are showing their support after his family announced on Wednesday that he has been diagnosed with aphasia.

Demi Moore shared the emotional news on her Instagram page, leading Hollywood to show its love for the “Die Hard” icon.

Rita Wilson commented on Demi’s post, “My heart goes out to Bruce, and all of the family. So thankful you shared this with us. Keeping you all in our prayers.”

“Grace and guts! Love to you all!” Jamie Lee Curtis said.

Julianne Moore shared a single red heart, while Cindy Crawford showed her support with the praying hands emoji.

Debi Mazar added, “We love Bruce so much. Sending love to him and your family. Bruce has given us sooo much! What an amazing career. May he rest and recover.”

In the shocking post, the 67-year-old’s family revealed that the condition is impacting his cognitive abilities.

“As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him. This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, “Live it up” and together we plan to do just that,” the family concluded.

The action hero’s wife, Emma Heming Willis, ex-wife Demi Moore and his daughters, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn, all signed the message.

Rumer also shared the news on her Instagram with the same image and note, and more celebrities flooded the comments.

“Sending love to you and your beautiful family,” Jenna Dewan wrote, while Hilarie Burton added, “Sending you big hugs, babe.”

Sarah Paulson added a heartfelt tribute, saying, “He was such an incredible acting partner to me, and is the loveliest, most gentle and hilarious man. he reigns supreme in my book.”

