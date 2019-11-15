Camila Cabello, Rosalía Win Big At The 20th Annual Latin Grammy Awards

The 20th Annual Latin Grammy Awards took place last night, and the event was filled with memorable moments! The awards ceremony started off on a high note at the red carpet, where stars showcased their best looks.

Rosalía, the 26-year-old singer from Spain who won Best Album Of The Year, showed off her bling from head to toe. For the red carpet she came in a polka dotted dress and rhinestone-coated nails, before changing into a sexy red leotard with brand-new grills for her epic medley performance of her hit songs “A Pale” and “Con Altura.” Her album “El Mal Querer” ended up taking home every single award it was nominated for, and the singer took home a whopping five awards at the end of the night.

“We did this album sitting on the floor, with two computers, a keyboard and a microphone. I swear to God. And then, we worked on it for a year and a half. That was it,” Rosalía said in Spanish as she accepted her award for Album Of The Year. “Winning a Grammy is the best thing that can ever happen.”

While Rosalía may have been the biggest award-winner of the night, Camila Cabello’s collaboration on the song “Mi persona favorita” with Alejandro Sanz took home both Pop Song Of The Year and Record Of The Year.

Artists delivered epic performances on the Grammy stage, with Alicia Keys donning a pink jumpsuit for her performance of “Calma.” Bad Bunny closed out the night with an orchestral rendition of his hit song “Callaita,” a collaboration of off his award-winning album “X100Pre.”

But Bad Bunny did have a message to the academy during his acceptance speech, saying they have overlooked the popular genre of reggaeton. “To all the musicians, to all the people that belong to the academy, with all due respect, reggaeton is part of the Latin culture and is representing the same way as other genres,” he said in Spanish. “Anyway, I tell my colleagues let’s work hard, let’s keep bringing creativity and community.”

Many high-profile reggaeton stars including J Balvin boycotted the night’s events due to lack of representation for their music.

Ricky Martin sang a few notes at the end of the show to close out the night, harking back to the first Latin Grammy’s 20 years ago when the singer walked on stage with Gloria Estefan and Celia Cruz.