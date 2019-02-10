Camila Cabello made her 2019 Grammys performance a little bit political!

The songstress kicked off the big night with help from J Balvin, Young Thug, Ricky Martin, and Cuban-American jazz trumpeter, Arturo Sandoval. During the opening number, the stage transformed into a colorful and busy production for a performance of Camila’s hit single “Havana.”

And the singer didn’t just deliver music! The 21-year-old star used her time on the stage to make a bold reference about her stance on President Donald Trump’s proposed border wall. During the popular song, a dancer was spotted sitting on a bench reading a newspaper with the headline, “Build bridges not walls.”

Did you catch the subtle “Build Bridges not Walls” message in Camila Cabello’s #Grammys opening performance? pic.twitter.com/ZwIQw1eWKF — Camila Updater (@CCUpdater) February 11, 2019

The hidden message seemingly is a direct shot at President Trump’s demands for a wall along Mexico’s border.

Tonight’s performance was based on my grandma’s childhood in Havana growing up in a “solar habanero”, basically a house in which every family live in a room- it was a poor community but she loved it because there was music everywhere, she was never happier #Grammys — camila (@Camila_Cabello) February 11, 2019

It’s no surprise that the performance would have some sort of political message about the issue. Camila was born in Cuba and immigrated to America as a kid, and Ricky and J Balvin are both originally from Colombia. Plus, this isn’t the first time Camila has made a public comment about being an immigrant. At last year’s Grammy Awards, the former Fifth Harmony member opened up about her heritage.

“Tonight, in this room full of music’s dreamers, we remember that this country was made by dreamers, for dreamers, chasing the American dream,” she said. “I’m here on this stage tonight because just like the Dreamers, my parents brought me to this country with nothing in their pockets but hope. They showed me what it means to work twice as hard and never give up. And honestly, no part of my journey is any different from theirs,” she continued. “I’m a proud, Cuban-Mexican immigrant, born in eastern Havana, standing in front of you on the Grammy stage in New York City. And all I know is that just like dreams, these kids can’t be forgotten and are worth fighting for.”

