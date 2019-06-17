Cardi B Rips Her Jumpsuit And Flashes Her Behind While Twerking At Bonnaroo!

Cardi B suffered a major wardrobe malfunction on stage at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Sunday!

The 26-year-old “Clout” rapper twerked so hard during her performance that her multi-colored jumpsuit ripped down the backside, exposing her butt to all her fans.

When she realized she was flashing the entire Tennessee audience, she quickly ran off stage and returned in a white bathrobe – a serious power move, tbh.

More shots from Cardi B’s Bonnaroo set. pic.twitter.com/I81kdPm5oh — Brian Mansfield (@brian_mansfield) June 17, 2019

The small fashion faux pas didn’t stop the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker from slaying the rest of her set in her new cozy attire.

She even kept it real with the concert-goers, explaining to them what had happened.

“I just want to let y’all know that my outfit rip,” she said, according to the Tennessean. “We gonna keep it moving, baby! We gonna keep it sexy. I don’t know how in this robe, but we gonna do it!”

Cardi fans took to Twitter to commend the musician for handling the awkward moment like the queen she is.

Cardi B’s bonnaroo set was next level pic.twitter.com/XnubjurEkY — Kelly Fadden (@kellyannfadden) June 17, 2019

our bathrobe queen @iamcardib before and after tearing a little bit of her outfit during her bonnaroo set pic.twitter.com/LYwsXcOnOC — mitchell ⛺️@ bonnarooooooooo (@seriouslymbanks) June 17, 2019

cardi b in a robe at #bonnaroo is a mood. pic.twitter.com/mml3wdtHXv — kellyn jo robison (@KellynJo) June 17, 2019

When life gives you lemons, make it fashion in a bathrobe okurrr?

