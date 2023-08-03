Cardi B Won’t Be Charged In Microphone Throwing Incident At Las Vegas Concert

Cardi B won’t be facing any legal trouble after an incident at her recent Las Vegas concert.

Police told Access Hollywood in a statement on Thursday that the hip-hop superstar isn’t being charged for throwing a microphone into the crowd during her performance at Drai’s Beach Club over the weekend.

“After a thorough review of this case and with the consultation from the Clark County District Attorney’s Office, this case has been closed as having insufficient evidence. No charges will be filed in relation to this case,” the statement read.

Cardi made headlines in a now-viral TikTok video from the show in which someone threw a drink at her mid-song. The “WAP” artist quickly reacted by throwing her microphone at the audience and a concertgoer later filed a police report for battery with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, NBC News confirmed at the time.

The woman claimed she was “struck by an item that was thrown from the stage” during Saturday’s concert, police said in a statement to NBC News. Authorities did not mention Cardi but the address on the incident report matched the event’s location. No arrest or citations were issued.

“This afternoon we were notified by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, that as a result of their investigation, there will be NO charges against Cardi. On behalf of Cardi, we appreciate the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s diligent and prompt resolution of this matter,” attorneys for the hitmaker said in a statement on Thursday.

Cardi has yet to address the latest development directly, but she and husband Offset appeared to have moved past the drama earlier this week. The couple lounged poolside in a racy TikTok video, with Cardi appearing to reference the incident in a cheeky caption.

“What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas,” she wrote alongside a winking emoji.