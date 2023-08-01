Offset Explains Why He Falsely Accused Cardi B Of Cheating On Him: ‘We’re Crazy For Each Other’

Offset is setting the record straight on where he and Cardi B stand in their marriage.

The rapper made headlines in June after accusing his wife and fellow hip-hop star of cheating on him in a now-deleted Instagram story, which Cardi quickly denied in a series of heated tweets at the time.

Now, Offset has made it clear once and for all that he wasn’t being truthful. The 31-year-old explained on Monday’s “Way Up with Yee” podcast that he and Cardi were arguing before he posted the false claim, and implied that alcohol had fueled his impulse.

“So that post, to be honest, me and her, that’s my wife, I love her to death,” he began, adding, “We going back and forth. And if you’ve got a New York woman, you know she’s a pit bull at the mouth. She get crazy at the mouth a little bit, and I was really lit that night. I was lit. I had a little Casamigos [tequila], and we was going back and forth and I’m like, ‘Watch this.’ And it’s like she got a crazy mouth, but I love my wife at the end of the day and she crazy, man. We’re crazy for each other.”

Offset went on to reflect on why he didn’t speak out earlier to clear Cardi’s name and said that he believed taking the post down was sufficient acknowledgment.

“The delete is enough. At the end of the day, them people don’t be really knowing what’s really going on with us for real,” he shared.

The couple has previously faced infidelity drama after Offset’s cheating, which they’ve both publicly acknowledged over the years. The Migos artist said in his “Way Up” interview that he gets frustrated when the topic is brought up because he feels he’s made serious changes since then.

“When I did do that, I was in a different space. I was young. I had just got married. I was getting a lot of money. Really it was communication,” he explained. “We had got married and our communication was good but it wasn’t understanding my wants and needs and vice versa. Sometimes it feel like you bump heads when you’re not communicating … I was making bad decisions and I was really realizing it was affecting my family … but all my growth, why you think she love me? All my growth, I done showed I’m not gonna do this. I’m a real one.”

Offset and Cardi do seem stronger than ever these days.

Most recently, the couple appeared as smitten as ever in a racy TikTok video following Cardi’s now-viral Las Vegas show in which she threw a microphone in the audience after getting splashed with water.

Cardi appeared to reference the incident in a cheeky caption, writing, “What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas” alongside a winking emoji.