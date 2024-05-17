Cassie’s Husband Blasts Abusers In Searing Post After Alleged Diddy Assault Video Resurfaces

Cassie Ventura’s husband is speaking out.

Alex Fine blasted abusers in a searing Instagram post after a disturbing surveillance video resurfaced on Friday that allegedly shows Sean “Diddy” Combs physically assaulting then-girlfriend Ventura. CNN was first to obtain the footage and reported that it was taken in 2016.

Fine posted a lengthy statement in the wake of the news and didn’t hold back his thoughts while also sharing his support for victims of domestic violence.

“Men who hit women aren’t men. Men who enable it and protect those people aren’t men,” he began, before encouraging readers to “check your brothers, your friends and your family.”

“As men, violence against women shouldn’t be inevitable,” he continued, adding, “Our daughters, sisters, mothers, and wives should feel protected and loved. Hold the women in your life with the [utmost] regard. Men who hurt women hate women. To all the survivors, find the men and women who help and love.”

Fine noted in his caption that he’d written the message “a while back” and found the words to “ring true not just today but every day.”

The personal trainer is dad to two daughters with Ventura, whom he married in 2019, and he went on to share how his perspective as a father has made the topic that much more important to him.

“I want my kids and every kid to live in a world that’s safe for women and girls, protects them and treats them as equals. To the women and children, you’re not alone, and you are heard,” he concluded.

Fine did not specifically reference the alleged Diddy video, which allegedly depicts the hip-hop mogul shoving and kicking Ventura in a hotel hallway. She filed and settled an explosive lawsuit against Diddy in 2023 claiming years of abuse that allegedly occurred throughout their on-and-off relationship.

Reps for the rapper did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Access Hollywood on Friday. Diddy has previously denied all abuse allegations.

Ventura’s lawyer shared a statement with Access Hollywood in response to the video, claiming that the “gut-wrenching” clip “has only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behavior of Mr. Combs.“

“Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms. Ventura has shown in coming forward to bring this to light,” the statement continued.