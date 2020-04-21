Catherine Zeta-Jones Shares Rare Photo Of Queen Elizabeth Meeting Kirk Douglas

Memories! Catherine Zeta-Jones has a pretty cool father-in-law with Kirk Douglas, but she’s also clearly got a series of old snaps that are pretty epic too! In honor of Queen Elizabeth’s 94th birthday on April 21, Catherine shared a throwback snap of Kirk aka Spartacus meeting the British monarch.

In the snap, a debonair Kirk is bowing down to the Queen as he shakes her hand. He’s outfitted in a classic tuxedo with tails and his hair is slicked back. He looks more dashing than ever!

The Queen looks absolutely stunning in a black and white fitted ballgown with a set of white gloves and her signature tiara. She is smiling as she looks on at the handsome Hollywood star.

Catherine captioned the snap, “When the Queen met Spartacus!!Happy 94th Birthday Your Majesty 💕.”

Catherine, a Welsh native, is a member of the commonwealth and clearly she’s pretty proud of her father-in-law’s status in his heyday. The photo was taken in November 1952 when Kirk joined American actor Douglas Fairbanks Jr. at the Royal Command premiere of director Alexander Hall’s film, ‘Because You’re Mine” in London. British actress Anne Crawford and Mr R Bromhead are also in the photo.

Kirk passed away at 103 years old in February. It’s safe to say this is a special little piece of history.

