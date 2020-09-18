Celebrities Mourn Late Ruth Bader Ginsburg Following Pancreatic Cancer Battle

The world is in mourning following the loss of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The 87-year-old political trailblazer – who was the second woman ever appointed to the Supreme Court, where she served for more than 27 years – passed away on Sept. 18 from complications of metastatic pancreatic cancer.

In the wake of the tragic news, many celebrities took to social media to grieve her loss, recognize her enduring legacy and encourage others to vote.

“Ruth Bader Ginsburg was the kind of scholar and patriot you get excited about explaining to your kids. The kind of person who you say ‘who knows, one day you could be HER,'” Mindy Kaling wrote on Twitter. “I hope you rest well, RBG, you must have been tired from changing the world.

“I’m literally crying! RBG was a hero and a truth teller,” “Queer Eye” star Karamo Brown tweeted in part. “I’m so thankful for her life! Praying for her family & our country.”

“What an actual legend,” “Glee” alum Kevin McHale shared. “Thank you RBG for a life of fighting for what’s right against all odds and for her family for sharing her with us. We are better off for having had her and I fear her absence.

See more reactions and tributes from stars below:

