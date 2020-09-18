Celebrities Mourn Late Ruth Bader Ginsburg Following Pancreatic Cancer Battle

The world is in mourning following the loss of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The 87-year-old political trailblazer – who was the second woman ever appointed to the Supreme Court, where she served for more than 27 years – passed away on Sept. 18 from complications of metastatic pancreatic cancer.

In the wake of the tragic news, many celebrities took to social media to grieve her loss, recognize her enduring legacy and encourage others to vote.

“Ruth Bader Ginsburg was the kind of scholar and patriot you get excited about explaining to your kids. The kind of person who you say ‘who knows, one day you could be HER,'” Mindy Kaling wrote on Twitter. “I hope you rest well, RBG, you must have been tired from changing the world.

“I’m literally crying! RBG was a hero and a truth teller,” “Queer Eye” star Karamo Brown tweeted in part. “I’m so thankful for her life! Praying for her family & our country.”

“What an actual legend,” “Glee” alum Kevin McHale shared. “Thank you RBG for a life of fighting for what’s right against all odds and for her family for sharing her with us. We are better off for having had her and I fear her absence.

See more reactions and tributes from stars below:

This is devastating, an incalculable loss. We owe so much to RBG. Rest in Power Ruth Bader Ginsburg. #RIPRBG — Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) September 19, 2020

I met Justice Ginsburg, or "Ruth" as I grew to call her, last year while filming Taste the Nation. She was so kind, curious & lovely. I wrote this of our meeting at the time: "There are meals in your life you will never forget. Meals you will tell your grandkids about… pic.twitter.com/azsqDfE0XX — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) September 19, 2020

Dear God…. — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) September 18, 2020

I will rally #ForRuth

I will fight #ForRuth

I will vote #ForRuth — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) September 19, 2020

No. Please say it isn’t true. 😭 https://t.co/sz1bAFz9fa — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) September 18, 2020

Well that sucks. — devon sawa (@DevonESawa) September 18, 2020

Honor her. Honor her legacy. Vote. https://t.co/NIgm4aOeXK — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) September 18, 2020

…And time for every single person to honor her by going to the polls and voting this election 💔 https://t.co/LuHYsbhOnO — Aly & AJ (@alyandaj) September 18, 2020

2020 has me out of new ways to yell fuck — Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) September 18, 2020

GOD WHY?

OH RUTH, WE ARE SO SORRY YOU HAD TO LEAVE US. You did everything you could to stay alive. Braver than us all! I just read your final wishes: “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new President is installed.” All of us MUST see THAT is what happens. — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) September 18, 2020

As Mitch McConnell did four years ago & as Justice Ginsburg’s last wish, no new justice until after Nov 3rd. pic.twitter.com/9H5j4T5Ioq — Jonathan Van Ness (@jvn) September 18, 2020

speechless 😔 — Hailee Steinfeld (@HaileeSteinfeld) September 18, 2020

No words, only tears will do right now. God bless U Ruth Bader Ginsberg. Thank U for all U did for us. Your loss leaves a giant hole in our world and in our hearts.💔 — Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) September 18, 2020

This hits incredibly hard. Thank you, RBG, for everything. I’m so sad. https://t.co/Yq4vOZ47Pz — Adam Rippon (@AdamRippon) September 18, 2020

Omg. RBG. I am just so sad and heavy hearted hearing this news. This year just keeps getting more and more tragic. When can it end??? — Shea Couleé (@SheaCoulee) September 18, 2020

She was an icon. An American hero. We were a better country because of all she gave us. We won’t let the fight doe with her. https://t.co/hY1j6t2tWP — Ethan Embry (@EmbryEthan) September 18, 2020

Oh no, I just saw about Ruth Bader Ginsburg 💔 the world just lost one of the most incredible icons of all time. Sending love to her whole family…and really anyone who needs love right now after hearing this news 🙁 — Laura Marano (@lauramarano) September 18, 2020

YEP. Freak out tonight, pour one out, back at it twice as hard tomorrow. #RBG https://t.co/znb2FYkqWi — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 18, 2020

A once in a generation mind and person. Thank you Justice Ginsburg for all you did for this country, we are in your debt.https://t.co/Ihc2qjgvjK — Josh Peck (@ItsJoshPeck) September 18, 2020