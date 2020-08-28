Chadwick Boseman Dies At 43 From Colon Cancer

“Black Panther” actor Chadwick Boseman has died at 43 years old after a 4-year fight with colon cancer, a representative for the actor told the Associated Press.

Chadwick’s family confirmed the devastating news on his social media accounts, writing,

“It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman.⁣ Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV,” the note began.

⁣

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. ⁣ It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther,” the note shared.

⁣

“He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side. ⁣The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

Chadwick was known for his impeccable skills on screen, seamlessly transforming from superhero as King T’Challa in the Marvel franchise “Black Panther,” to taking on the portrayals of greats from history like Thurgood Marshall and Jackie Robinson. The news of Chadwick’s death also falls on Jackie Robinson Day, where all players wear 42.

Chadwick was last seen out publicly at the 2020 NBA All Stars Game in February. He was joined by his wife, Taylor Simone Ledward. The couple had kept a low profile for quite some time, before making a public debut at the 2019 SAG Awards. Rumors swirled last year that Chadwick had proposed to his love after she was spotted wearing what appeared to be an engagement ring. According to his family’s post, it does appear that he quietly wed his love as he battled his disease.

Not only was Chadwick a wonder to watch on screen, he also shared a wonderful spirit and Access Hollywood recalls this fun moment where he expertly swerved our questions about the Marvel franchise. Access Hollywood has reached out to Boseman’s representatives for comment.

Rest in peace, Chadwick.

