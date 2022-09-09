Chadwick Boseman Inducted As A Disney Legend At D23, His Brothers Accept Honor On His Behalf

Chadwick Boseman has been immortalized as a Disney Legend.

The late “Black Panther” star was inducted into the decades-long tradition at the D23 Expo on Friday.

His brother, Derrick Boseman, accepted the honor on his behalf and gave a heartwarming speech.

“When I heard that Disney wanted to honor Chad, the first word that came to mind for me was the word honor,” his brother said according to Variety.

Derrick Boseman is here to accept the Disney Legend award in honor of his brother, Chadwick Boseman. #D23Expo

“As I think about my brother and this honor that is being bestowed upon him, I wish that he was here to receive it” he continued. “Him not being here has been a point of immense pain for my whole family. But as I think about him, I think about how he honored our parents. How he honored his family. How he honored even his friends, and he made sure that his friends had good careers. How he honored all the contracts that he signed. He honored them with his blood, his sweat, his tears, as he played these roles and he was taking chemo at the same time.”

The Disney Legends Award are given to any person who has made a lasting impact to the Disney legacy.

Chadwick starred in Marvel’s 2018 blockbuster hit “Black Panther,” playing King T’Challa. The film was widely acclaimed, earning a best picture nomination at the Academy Awards that year.

Chadwick died in August 2020 after a private battle with colon cancer at the age of 43.

Other honoree’s on Friday night were “Frozen’s” Kristen Bell, Jonathan Gad, Jonathan Groff and Idina Menzel. “Grey’s Anatomy’s” Ellen Pompeo and Patrick Dempsey as well as “Black-ish’s” Tracee Ellis Ross and Anthony Anderson were also inducted.

During the Creative Arts Emmys ceremony over the weekend, Chadwick won the award for outstanding character voice-over for his work as Star-Lord T’Challa in Marvel’s animated series “What If…?”

-Emely Navarro