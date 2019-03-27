Channing Tatum Pens A Heartfelt Birthday Message To Jessie J

Channing Tatum just posted a gushy birthday message to his “very special” GF Jessie J and we are HERE for it!

The “Magic Mike” star took to Instagram on Wednesday to wish the popstar a happy birthday in the sweetest way possible.

“Wishing you the happiest day filled with all the love and all the light,” he captioned a photo of the “Bang Bang” songstress basking in a beam of light. “You came into this world on this day and lit it on fire. You have blessed our eyes, our ears, our hearts, and our lives.”

“So thank you for just being you,” he continued. “You are so very special. Happy birthday baby.”

Talk about boyfriend goals, right?!

But, this isn’t the first time the 38-year-old actor has showed us a little Insta-PDA!

Last November, he bragged about his talented GF in an Instagram post from her concert in London.

“This just woman poured her heart out on stage at the Royal Albert Hall. Whoever was there got to witness something special. Wow,” he captioned the post.

He even slid into her comments to hype her bright future in food modeling.

“Hottest Instagram food model in the game right now,” he commented on a bikini pic of Jessie having some lunch in the Bahamas.

Not sure how Jessie is feeling, but that “very special” post certainly would have made all our birthday wishes come true!