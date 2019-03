Jessie J isn’t afraid to be who she is – cellulite and all!

The 30-year-old singer took to Instagram on Thursday to post a sexy bikini pic that showed off all her assets! In the sexy snap, Jessie rocked a black two-piece with a sheer cover up.

In her caption, the “Bang Bang” songstress wanted to save the trolls some time by saying, “oh and for those telling me I have cellulite. I know. I own a mirror.”

We love her honesty and her fans did, too!

Instagram users shared their gratitude for Jessie’s realistic comment, adding that yes, we all have cellulite.

“Yasssss! Everyone has cellulite, I don’t care what anyone says. Own it girl,” one user wrote.

“Cellulite is so natural embrace it Jess you slay,” said another.

Some even threw shade at other celebs that have been accused of photoshopping bikini pics to erase any unflattering features.

“I absolutely love that you didn’t photoshop the natural cellulite under the booty because most celebrities have regardless of size,” a user wrote.

“You’re beautiful. And real. How refreshing to see a celebrity CELEBRATE a non-airbrushed body.”

Jessie’s bae Channing Tatum, who the singer began dating last fall, clearly doesn’t have a problem with her physique!

He slid into the comments of a similar bikini selfie saying, “Hottest Instagram food model in the game right now.”

Please continue to slay, Jessie J.