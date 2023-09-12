Chase Stokes And Kelsea Ballerini Pack On PDA At 2023 VMAs Red Carpet

Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini look so in love at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet.

The pair matched in red looks, with the “Outer Banks” star donning a black silk shirt, white pants, and bright red coat, while the country singer was a knockout in a cutout red dress.

And the two looked loved up as they posed for pictures and even shared a kiss for the cameras.

The 2023 VMAs is a specifically special day for Kelsea, it falls on her 30th birthday.

Chase celebrated his main squeeze on Instagram in a heartfelt post, sharing photos and pictures of the singer writing “Dirty 30 looks pretty damn good on you Ballerini. I love you.”

The “Miss You More” singer commented on the post, thanking him for making her year special by writing, “You really made 29. I love you Stokes.”

The pair made their romance social media official at the start of the year and have been gushing over each other ever since.

In April, they made their red-carpet debut at the 2023 CMT Awards and just weeks earlier, Chase confirmed to Access Hollywood that he and the songstress were “having a blast” together.

Though the two clearly hit it off, Kelsea admitted she was nervous before their first date.

The country music princess gave fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the early days of her relationship with boyfriend Chase on Aug. 20, posting a throwback TikTok video of herself getting hyped to have dinner with the “Outer Banks” star months earlier.

Kelsea tracked the video to her song “How Do I Do This” and revealed in her caption that she’d sent the clip to her bestie for support.

The singer stood in front of a mirror and showed off her “cool girl” outfit of a patterned mini dress and cowboy boots, promising to give her pal “the full update” the next day.

“I can do this! I can do this!” she told herself. “It’s just a date. You just go and you eat food and you talk about things that you do.”

Chase is the first person Kelsea has publicly dated following her divorce from fellow country artist Morgan Evans. The pair finalized their divorce in October after five years of marriage.