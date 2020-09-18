‘Cheer’ Coach Monica Aldama Says Her Heart Is ‘Shattered Into A Million Pieces’ Over Jerry Harris Arrest

“Cheer” coach Monica Aldama broke her silence after Jerry Harris’ was arrested on federal child pornography charges.

The Navarro College coach reacted to the shocking arrest news on Instagram writing, “My heart is shattered into a million pieces. I am devastated by this shocking, unexpected news. Our children must be protected from abuse and exploitation, and I’m praying hard for the victims and everyone affected.”

She disabled the comments and asked for privacy adding, “Please respect our privacy as our family mourns during this heartbreaking time.”

On Thursday, “Cheer” star Jerry Harris, 21, was arrested and charged for allegedly enticing an underage boy to produce sexually explicit videos and photos of himself, Access Hollywood confirms.

The criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Chicago says Harris allegedly contacted the underage boy repeatedly on a social media application and was aware he was a 13-year-old minor.

The charge follows an FBI raid of the cheerleader’s home in Naperville, Ill., per USA Today.

“The FBI is conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity in the area,” Siobhan Johnson, FBI special agent and public affairs officer, told Access Hollywood on Monday, Sept. 14.

The FBI investigation began after allegations were reportedly raised to Varsity, a cheerleading and athletic gear company that also handles cheer competitions and uniform sales.

Reps for Harris told Access, “We categorically dispute the claims made against Jerry Harris, which are alleged to have occurred when he was a teenager. We are confident that when the investigation is completed the true facts will be revealed.” Sources say that the allegations do not include any claims of physical contact and that the allegations date back to when Jerry was a teen.

According to USA Today, Varsity’s chief legal officer, Burton Brillhart, said the company had learned of “inappropriate sexual conduct” allegations against Harris and was reporting the information to authorities as required by law. Brillhart’s letters describe Harris as a former employee, who was not actively working for Varsity at the time of the incidents.

Production of child pornography is punishable by a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison and a maximum of 30 years. The federal investigation remains ongoing.