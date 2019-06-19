Chris Hemsworth & James Corden Competed In A Waiter War And It’s Everything

Chris Hemsworth and James Corden know a little something about fine dining – but who knows the most?

On Tuesday’s episode of “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” the 35-year-old actor and the UK native went head-to-head to find out who can be the top restaurateur at the Northhall in London.

The pair started out by greeting and over-greeting their first guests and engaged in an all-out battle for who would actually seat the diners.

The handsome Aussie turned on the charm as he chatted about “Avengers: Endgame” and his upcoming film “Men In Black: International.”

“If Chris sits down, just to warn you, you probably are going to be talking a lot about Chris Hemsworth,” James cautioned the guests.

When the next group arrived, the “Thor” star showed off his strength and carried the female diner to her table!

The comedian wasn’t going to take that lying down, so he also carried the male guest to the table in a piggyback ride.

James also made sure that the entire restaurant was made aware that a guest named Sarah CANNOT have walnuts and loudly announced when her guest had arrived.

Things really heated up with the two tried to one up each other with pepper grinders, loud violin playing, and a little tune about “the better waiter” from the “Avengers” A-Lister.

Finally, executive chef André Garrett crowd *drum roll* Chris Hemsworth the winner!

Watch the hilarious restaurant rivalry below:

