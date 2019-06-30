Chris Martin Reportedly Slams Rumors That He Kissed Dua Lipa At Glastonbury

Chris Martin has denied rumors that he was caught kissing Dua Lipa backstage at the Glastonbury Festival on Saturday.

The 42-year-old “Coldplay” front man was reportedly spending a lot of time with the 23-year-old “New Rules” hitmaker, and multiple reports claimed that the musicians shared a kiss.

The pair were being very flirty and talked “for ages” backstage, according to The Sun.

But, now sources close to the artists have come forward to reveal that the claims were allegedly false.

Chris Martin’s rep told the Daily Mail that they can “confirm” that the pair “did not kiss” and are “just friends.”

Kiss or no kiss, there is no denying the fact that both parties are freshly single!

Dua split with chef Issac Carew earlier this month after 18 months of dating and Chris’ has reportedly separated from longtime girlfriend Dakota Johnson.

The “Yellow” singers alleged split came as “quite the surprise” to his inner circle as the couple were approaching their 2-year mark together.

According to reports, Chris and Dakota called things off because the “Fifty Shades of Grey” actress wasn’t ready to have children.

Chris already shares two children with ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow – Apple, 14, and Moses, 12.