Gwyneth Paltrow & Dakota Johnson Smile & Hold Hands In Rare Photo Together

Gwyneth Paltrow and Dakota Johnson’s friendship is something to smile about!

The Goop founder, 51, and the “Madame Web” star, 34, posed together in a rare photo shared with fans on Tuesday. Gwyneth posted the snap to her Instagram story during a Q&A with followers after one viewer asked to see a snap of her and Dakota.

The pic shows the actresses beaming while holding hands on what looked like a chilly stroll. Both Gwyneth and Dakota bundled up in respective jackets and hats, and their looks coordinated even further as they each sported straight-leg denim and sneakers.

Though Gwyneth didn’t specify when she and Dakota stepped out for their friendly gathering, the A-listers did appear to spend Thanksgiving together last week. Dakota has been dating Gwyneth’s ex-husband, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, for more than five years and was reportedly seen with the former couple and their blended family at the airport following a Hamptons holiday.

Gwyneth and Dakota may keep their bond largely out of the spotlight, but they don’t shy away from publicly supporting one another.

Last year, the Oscar winner revealed in an Instagram AMA that she and Dakota are “very good friends” and had nothing but nice things to say about her fellow star.

“I love her so much. She’s an adorable, wonderful person,” Gwyneth added at the time.

And back in 2019, she even gave the “50 Shades of Grey” alum a social media shoutout for a milestone occasion.

“Happy 30th birthday to this absolute gem,” she wrote at the time, captioning a black-and-white photo of Dakota cuddling a dog.