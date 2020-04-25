Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Expecting First Child Together

Oh, baby! Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are expecting their first child together, Access Hollywood can confirm.

The news comes almost a year after the couple wed on June 8, 2019 in an intimate ceremony in Montecito, California. This will be Katherine’s first child and the second for Chris, who shares 7-year-old son, Jack, with former wife, Anna Faris.

WATCH: Chris Pratt Adorably Reacts To Fiancée Katherine Schwarzenegger Predicting Their Romance Back in 2017

The “Jurassic World” star recently gushed about his wife’s maternal instincts to E’s Jason Kennedy during an episode of “In the Room” saying, “My heart, my soul, my son, I feel are all so safe with her. She’s a great stepmom. She’s god-willing going to be a great mom one day.” But that’s not the only time Pratt, 40, has sung his wife’s praises. He posted a sweet (and hilarious) Instagram post for her 30th birthday in December writing, “I don’t know what I’d do without you.”

The couple started dating in the summer of 2018 and were engaged by January 2019.

Katherine just released her latest book The Gift of Forgiveness: Inspiring Stories from Those Who Have Overcome the Unforgivable, while Chris starred alongside Tom Holland in last month’s Disney-Pixar animated film, “Onward.”

The couple have been in self-isolation together at their Los Angeles abode. Last week, Katherine was baking up a storm at their house and Chris made several cameos as he tested out his wife’s kitchen confections.

Congrats to the happy couple!