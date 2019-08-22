Demi Burnett Confesses Why She Was ‘Anxious’ and ‘Uncomfortable’ About Coming Out On ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

Demi Burnett is speaking her truths!

The “Bachelor in Paradise” star confessed to Access Hollywood how she was feeling when she decided to come out and embrace her true self on national television.

“I was really anxious about it because I wasn’t comfortable being out like that on such a public platform. So, it was a little uncomfortable.”

Adding, “But once I did see it (the show) come out, and I saw everyone’s reactions … it feels amazing.”

Demi, who was very open about her conflicted feelings toward Dereck Peth and her girlfriend back home Kristian Haggerty during the hit ABC show, told Access Hollywood she knew where her heart truly belonged the minute Kristian walked onto Paradise.

“The second that I saw her, I felt something in me that I have never felt before.”

Adding, “I was shocked because I was expecting to leave (the show) at that moment … I was ready to go. So, seeing her, I just felt this overwhelming love.”

But Demi admits that her new relationship is not all “puppies and rainbows,” and viewers will get to see the reality star go through the bumps of a blossoming romance.

“It’s safe to say that it’s not going to be a perfect relationship just because we discovered all these feeling for each other … We are going to go through some stuff.”

But as Demi and Kristian figure out how their new romance works, Demi has a lot of support from Bachelor Nation, including Colton Underwood.

It’s sad that this is your take away in all of this. Your response is ignorant https://t.co/RDWxxlAPmu — Colton Underwood (@colton) August 21, 2019

Colton, who starred on the 23rd season of ABC reality dating series, recently took to Twitter to clap back at a troll.

“I don’t blame for [sic] @demi_burnett for wanting to date / fall in love with a girl after @colton,” the user wrote. “I probably would too. #BachelorInParadise #BIP.”

The 24-year-old, who’s currently dating Cassie Randolph, shut down the comment by replying, “It’s sad that this is your take away in all of this.”

“Your response is ignorant,” he added.

Demi admitted to Access Hollywood that she had no idea that he ex came to her defense!

“Go CoCo,” she said after hearing about the Twitter exchange. But Demi told Access Hollywood that Colton isn’t the only Bachelor Nation star that has supported her!

“I have been so supported by all my cast members. It has been amazing,” Demi said.

Adding, “It absolutely everything. I need these people. These people are my family now.”