Chrissy Teigen Gets Honest About Her Postpartum Body In Bathtub Photo With Baby Esti

Fans can always count on Chrissy Teigen to keep it real!

The cookbook author and influencer, 37, got honest about her postpartum body in a bathtub photo with 3-month-old daughter Esti this week.

Chrissy shared the personal family pic on Instagram and reflected on her latest motherhood experience with a candid caption, telling fans that the physical changes she’s experienced since giving birth have all been worth it thanks to the fulfillment she gets from caring for her kiddos.

“A boob that somehow hangs all along my side and deep purple lifetime scars but you are too perfect to worry about any of it!” she wrote alongside the snap, in which she cradles her baby girl as they exchange a heartwarming look.

Chrissy has never been shy when it comes to dropping relatable parenting moments. She and husband John Legend, 44, are also mom and dad to daughter Luna, 7, and son Miles, 4, and the whole fam has welcomed the new addition with open arms – but that doesn’t mean it hasn’t taken some practice!

In another recent post, Chrissy shared how she and John have perfected their method for keeping their youngest happy.

“We always joke that Esti is different from Luna and Miles in the way that you really have to do a few extremely specific things with her to get her to calm down or sleep. She likes an aggressive rock where your back has to hit the couch repeatedly, a butt pat, a shh shh sound, a bounce between rocks, her body flat against your chest, one arm up and one arm back and some sort of clothing to grab. Those things all together at once are her recipe for sleep. I think it’s because I rode a jerky camel uphill for too long when I was early pregnant,” Chrissy teased, captioning a video of herself demonstrating her and John’s routine.

Cute Snapshots Of Chrissy Teigen & John Legend’s Daughter Luna View Gallery

In March, the media personality also told Access Hollywood about how she, John and the kids are adjusting to their newly expanded household.

“It’s so great. It’s really so chaotic and fun. It was like she came right in and fit right in,” Chrissy said of baby Esti.

— Erin Biglow