Christina Applegate Praises Selena Gomez For Her Honest Documentary: ‘From One Immunocompromised To Another’

Christina Applegate had a moving message for Selena Gomez after watching the actress’s new documentary.

“My Mind & Me” details Selena’s journey with lupus and her mental health. Christina, who in 2021 revealed she’d been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, reached out to Selena via Twitter.

“From one immunocompromised to another,” the “Dead to Me” star wrote, “I’m here xo. MS and Lulus are baby sisters from other mothers and a dad who owns a weird truck. […] Good on you kid for opening [your] life to those that need an eye open.”

Christina Applegate shows love to Selena Gomez’s new documentary #MyMindAndMe pic.twitter.com/0vyuEmvDic — Selena Gomez Source (@GomezSource) November 8, 2022

Since first sharing her diagnosis, Christina has been candid about her journey on Twitter. She recently shared an image of walking sticks for an upcoming ceremony, something that are now part of her “new normal”.

I have a very important ceremony coming up. This will be my first time out since diagnosed with MS. Walking sticks are now part of my new normal. Thank you @neowalksticks for these beauties. Stay tuned to see which ones make the cut for a week of stuff. pic.twitter.com/O543p1G4vS — christina applegate (@1capplegate) October 27, 2022

Selena Gomez first publicly opened up about her lupus diagnosis in 2015. “My Mind & Me” began filming in 2016, and focuses on the actress, singer, and entrepreneur’s struggles with navigating her disease amidst her very public life and responsibilities, her 2017 kidney transplant, as well as her journey with bipolar disorder, anxiety, and depression, all the while examining what her true passions are in this life.

In the emotional trailer for “My Mind & Me,” Selena discusses her struggles with fame, but her determination to use her platform to help others: “I do know that if I’m here I have to use that for good […] to use whatever I have to help someone else.”