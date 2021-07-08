Christina Haack Shuts Down Criticism Of Her New Relationship With Boyfriend Josh Hall: ‘I’ll Do What I Want’

Christina Haack is living life on her terms.

The HGTV star fired back at critics of her new relationship with boyfriend Josh Hall, penning a lengthy Instagram message on Thursday to let followers know she isn’t here for the haters.

Christina posted a photo of her and Josh facing away from the camera on their recent beach vacation in Mexico – a getaway which she revealed her beau planned “entirely on his own.” The “Christina on the Coast” star explained that despite her and Josh only making headlines after being spotted at the airport together earlier this week, sparks actually flew when they met this past spring. She added that they’ve been taking the past few months to get to know one another away from the public eye and she’s “loved every second of it.”

The mom of three went on to recall feeling “immediately crazy protective” of Josh when they started dating and how she wanted to deliberately avoid media attention on their romance as long as possible. But now that she and Josh are out in the open, she’s hoping to keep their privacy relatively intact.

“So called ‘fame’ provides so many things but it comes with a cost. They build you up then tear you down. When I saw a camera behind us at the airport my heart started beating out of my chest and my hands shaking – And not for me but for him. I know they dig and dig and I didn’t ever want to see him stress over the media stalking him and his family,” she wrote.

Christina claimed that “false narratives” are already “being thrown left and right” to an “uncomfortable degree,” but she and Josh have decided to ignore the coverage and focus on their future together.

“They go after everyone you and your family follow on social media and everyone who is in your inner and outside circle looking for dirt and drama. That’s partly why there is so many failed celeb relationships, they turn new relationships into a circus,” she wrote. “We aren’t looking at all the nonsense online. The internet and social are great for businesses or staying up to date on fam / friends but also, can be toxic and (let’s be real) pretty fake.

Shortly before her latest post, Christina and Josh went social media official with a pair of loved-up snaps on her IG story. The TV personality signed off with a message for those skeptical that she’s making sound choices in her personal life.

“I may be a bit crazy and I’m definitely not perfect but I will never live my life based on other people’s judgments or opinions. … So yes ‘another relationship’ and guess what. I’m 38 – I’ll do what I want,” she wrote.

Christina was previously married to her “Flip or Flop” co-star Tarek El Moussa, who is now engaged to “Selling Sunset’s” Heather Rae Young. The pair split in 2018 and Christina went on to wed British TV presenter Ant Anstead, but they parted ways last year and he has since moved on with Oscar winner Renée Zellweger.

The interior designer is also mom to son Brayden, 5, and daughter Taylor, 10, with Tarek, as well as her and Ant’s nearly 2-year-old son, Hudson.

— Erin Biglow