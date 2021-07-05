Renée Zellweger Holds Ant Anstead’s Son In Sweet Fourth Of July Outing

Those rumors about Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead being a couple are proving to be true! The “Judy” actress, 52, was spotted spending time with the 42-year-old British TV star over the Fourth of July weekend at his abode in Laguna Beach, California.

The two were accompanied by Ant’s 20-month-old son, Hudson, whom he shares with his ex-wife, “Flip or Flop” star Christina Haack.

On Friday, July 2, Renée and Ant were photographed alone on his balcony, which overlooks a public street and the sea. It marked the first time the two have been spotted together since it was reported last month that the two had begun dating after meeting while filming an episode of the new Discovery+ show “Celebrity IOU: Joyride.”

On the balcony, the couple was dressed down, with Renee looking comfortable in a cozy outfit and her hair in a loose ponytail. She was holding a mug that read, “Home Is Where Dad Is.”

On Sunday, July 4, Renée and Ant were photographed walking together in Laguna Beach, this time with his son, who he carried. The actress wore a purple top and orange baseball cap for their outing. Later in the evening, Ant shared a video where they happened upon a street performer and his lawyer decided to join in for a music performance. Renée, who was rocking a UT Longhorns baseball cap was spotted in the video holding onto Ant’s son, Hudson, and rocking out to the music. Talk about a sweet moment!

Later in the day, Ant and Hudson headed to a LA Galaxy game and shared tons of photos from their special outing. Renée didn’t appear in any of the photos on his Instagram account, and the couple have yet to publicly confirm their romance.

The relationship news comes after a challenging year for Ant. He and his wife, Christina, announced their split in September 2020, soon after Hudson turned 1. Christina, who also shares two children, Taylor and Brayden, with her ex-husband and “Flip or Flop” co-star Tarek El Moussa, filed papers to end her and Ant’s almost 2-year marriage two months later.

Ant shared that he was surprised by the split and had hoped to work things out with his wife. Shortly after, he moved to a new home in Laguna Beach, splitting time between Calfornia and his native, England, where his two other children live.