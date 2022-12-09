Christina Hall Had Secret Courthouse Wedding With Josh Before Their Maui Wedding

Christina Hall is revealing that she actually tied the knot with Josh Hall ahead of their fairytale Maui wedding.

During the season 5 premiere episode of “Christina On The Coast” on Thursday, she revealed that she and Josh actually got married in a secret courthouse wedding.

While chatting with her Design Project Manager, James, she says, “But there is something else I have to tell you.” She holds up her left ring finger to show off a wedding band next to her diamond engagement sparkler.

“We just did it low-key and we’re going to do a ceremony later,” she explained.

She joked with her coworker that, “third time’s the charm.” The HGTV star was married to Tarek El Moussa from 2009 to 2018 and to Ant Anstead from 2018 to 2021.

Christina and Tarek share 12-year-old Taylor and 7-year-old Brayden together and she’s also a proud mom of 3-year-old Hudson with ex Ant.

During the episode, she explained their choice, “At this point in my life, I really value privacy when I can get it, so Josh and I decided to do a courthouse ceremony, just the two of us, something private, just for us.”