Coco Austin Says Her Family Is ‘Falling Apart’ As Dad Battles Coronavirus

Coco Austin is afraid for her family as her father, Steve, battles coronavirus in Arizona.

Ice-T’s wife, Coco, is very worried about her dad who has pneumonia in both lungs and is hospitalized in Arizona. In a new interview with Page Six she said she feels like her family is “falling apart.”

She shared that she hopes he “pulls through” but it is not “looking good.”

“I’ve been sending as much love as I can, but there’s only so much I can do from a distance,” Coco told Page Six. “I want to be in the room with him right now and hold his hands, and just let him know that his family loves him, to push through, and this is too early for him to go.”

According to Coco, her father is “at the point where he can’t even talk,” and he’s become “so frustrated that he’s in this position that he doesn’t want to get on the phone.”

The former “Ice Loves Coco” star added that two of her aunts also contracted the coronavirus.

“It’s like, ‘Oh my God, like, my family is falling apart,’ ” Coco told Page Six. “We’re here thinking we came to Arizona to get away from the craziness in New York and New Jersey, and I feel like we now swallowed it up in the spike that just happened here.”

Arizona reported a huge spike in coronavirus cases and according to NPR Arizona was quick to relax restrictions on businesses and reopen its economy, beginning in early May. Most new cases have come in just the past month. Maricopa County, with its Phoenix metro area, now ranks as one of the top five U.S. counties for total cases.