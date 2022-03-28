‘CODA’ Makes History At Oscars: Inside The Film’s Special Night!

“CODA” makes history!

“CODA” won big at the 2022 Academy Awards on Sunday, taking home the prize for Best Picture, as well as Best Supporting Actor for Troy Kotsur and Best Adapted Screenplay for Sian Heder.

The Apple+ TV show also became the first-ever film produced by a streaming service to win Best Picture and the first-ever film to win all three categories it was nominated in. It is was also the first Sundance premiere to win Best Picture and the first film since 1932 to win Best Picture without directing or editing nominations.

What’s more? Actor Troy Kotsur became the first male deaf actor to win an Oscar and the second-ever deaf actor to win an Oscar. His co-star in “CODA,” Marlee Matlin was the first deaf actress to ever win an Oscar.

The evening was one for the books, showcasing the incredible talent in “CODA” and shining a spotlight on the deaf community.

PHOTOS: Oscars 2022: Best Pics Inside The Show

Oscars 2022: Best Pics Inside The Show View Gallery

Read part of the acceptance speech from Troy Kotsur below!

“My dad, he was the best signer in our family. But he was in a car accident, and he became paralyzed from the neck down. And he no longer was able to sign. Dad, I learned so much from you. I’ll always love you. You are my hero. Thank you to my biggest fans, my wife and my daughter Kyra and my hometown of Mesa, Arizona, and Mark Findley, my manager and my team. I just wanted to say that this is dedicated to the deaf community, the CODA community, and the disabled community. This is our moment. To my mom, my dad, and my brother, Mark. They’re not here today, but look at me now: I did it. I love you. Thank you.

PHOTOS: The Oscars 2022: Red Carpet Fashion!

