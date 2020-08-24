Colin Farrell Looks Unrecognizable As Penguin In ‘The Batman’ Trailer

The first trailer for the 2021 release of “The Batman” premiered at DC FanDome’s virtual event on Saturday but fans were disappointed at first glance when they thought Penguin was missing.

But Colin Farrell who plays the villain in the upcoming release was actually briefly shown three times in the teaser but looked unrecognizable as Oswald Cobblepot/Penguin.

Thanks to prosthetics and makeup, the 44-year-old actor underwent a radical transformation causing fans to be shocked by his appearance.

The upcoming Warner Brothers comic book release stars Robert Pattinson as Batman, Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman. Many people applauded the character’s new look on Twitter with some noticing his resemblance to “Spin City” actor Richard Kind.

Wait is Twitter messing with me or is this really Colin Farrell as Penguin in the Batman trailer? If so this is one of the best transformation makeups I've ever seen? pic.twitter.com/egV9AMgosy — John Squires (@FreddyInSpace) August 23, 2020

Really thought this was Richard Kind in the BATMAN trailer but it’s Colin Farrell in Penguin makeup pic.twitter.com/9Aj3Vhbl97 — Chris Evangelista (@cevangelista413) August 23, 2020

Still having a hard time believing that this is Colin Farrell. How is this not Richard Kind?! #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/JI1hYsAeNl — nakul. (@itsNaCool) August 23, 2020

It's been 18 hours and my brain is still having trouble accepting the fact this is Colin Farrell. #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/JRoD75ecx2 — Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) August 23, 2020