Colin Farrell Looks Unrecognizable As Penguin In ‘The Batman’ Trailer

The first trailer for the 2021 release of “The Batman” premiered at DC FanDome’s virtual event on Saturday but fans were disappointed at first glance when they thought Penguin was missing.

But Colin Farrell who plays the villain in the upcoming release was actually briefly shown three times in the teaser but looked unrecognizable as Oswald Cobblepot/Penguin.

Thanks to prosthetics and makeup, the 44-year-old actor underwent a radical transformation causing fans to be shocked by his appearance.

The upcoming Warner Brothers comic book release stars Robert Pattinson as Batman, Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman.  Many people applauded the character’s new look on Twitter with some noticing his resemblance to “Spin City” actor Richard Kind.

