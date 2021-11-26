Cooper Hefner and ‘Harry Potter’ Actress Scarlett Byrne Hefner Expecting Twins

The Hefner family is growing!

Cooper Hefner, son of the Playboy mogul Hugh Hefner and his wife, actress Scarlett Byrne Hefner are expecting twins, the couple shared on Instagram for Thanksgiving.

Cooper shared a family photo for Thanksgiving and showed off his wife’s baby bump. He captioned the pic, writing, “Scarlett and I will be welcoming two new members of the family this spring. We couldn’t be happier as we wait on the arrival of our twins. A very Happy Thanksgiving to all!”

Scarlett also shared the same photo to announce her pregnancy, writing, “Thankful for our growing family. Cooper and I are very excited to share that we will be welcoming twins at the beginning of 2022. Wishing you all a Happy Thanksgiving.”

Crystal Hefner, Hugh’s third wife, commented on Cooper’s post, “Great photo. Happy thanksgiving and congratulations.

“The businessman and “Harry Potter” actress are both already parents to 15-month-old daughter Betsy Rose. The couple welcomed their daughter on August, 24, 2020 and shared with People that they named Betsy after Cooper’s grandmother. “My grandmother meant the world to both Scarlett and I,” Cooper told the outlet.

Cooper, a businessman turned politician is the Democratic candidate for the California Senate in the 2022 election. Cooper and Scarlett have been married since November 2019.

Access Hollywood’s podcast “The Vault” features decades worth of A-list interviews and never-before-heard moments with some of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Listen now!