Could Richard Madden Be The Next James Bond?

The name’s Madden. Richard Madden.

Is this “Game of Thrones” alum set to be the new James Bond after Daniel Craig steps down?

Unfortunately, Richard confirmed that this is just a rumor.

“That’s a lovely, flattering rumor that is on the internet,” he told an audience member at the Emmys FYC event for Netflix’s “Bodyguard” on April 7.

“And at the end, that’s all it is: a lovely, flattering rumor. But no, I’m not,” he said.

As for a new season of “Bodyguard,” Richard admitted the show isn’t in any rush.

“Everyone worked really hard to make the show what it is, and we’d be doing it an injustice to rush into a second season,” he explained. “So, we’re taking this year and then diving into something next year.”

The 32-year-old actor was awarded the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Drama TV Series for his performance in the hit Netflix show, which came as quite the shock!

“I just remember kind of turning to Julianne Moore, and being like, ‘This is surreal enough,” Richard said of hearing his name announced as the winner. “And now I have to go up there in front of all the really, really famous people and do a speech now.”

Although Richard isn’t in the running, others that have been considered for the role of James Bond include Henry Cavill, Tom Hiddleston, Idris Elba, and Sam Heughan, Just Jared reports.

Too bad – we would have loved to watch this on-screen heartthrob enjoy his martinis shaken, not stirred!