‘Dancing With The Stars’’ Lindsay Arnold Gives Birth To Baby Girl!

“Dancing With The Stars” pro Lindsay Arnold is a mom!

Lindsay and her husband, Samuel Cusick, announced the happy news of the arrival of their daughter on Monday with an Instagram snap from the delivery room, where Lindsay appeared to have undergone a C-section.

“The most beautiful surprise on this very special day 💕💕 Baby Girl and mama are healthy and well 💕 more details to come but wanted to share this first pic of our little family 💕,” Lindsay wrote alongside the photo.



A tearful Lindsay also shared a video on her Instagram Story where she sweetly wrote, “So a thing might have happened last night.”

This is the first child for the pair and it appears their bundle of joy made her arrival right after Halloween. Lindsay most recently shared a photo where she and her man dressed up in his Kareem Abdul-Jabbar jersey and Lindsay rocked a basketball belly.

The duo tied the knot in Salt Lake City, Utah, in 2015.