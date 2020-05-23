‘DWTS’ Pro Lindsay Arnold Confirms Baby Girl On The Way In Adorable Gender Reveal

It’s a girl for Lindsay Arnold!

The pregnant “Dancing with the Stars” pro revealed she has a daughter on the way with husband Sam Cusick, sharing the happy news with fans in a cute video posted to her Arnold Sisters YouTube channel this week.

In the clip, Lindsay noted her original hunch that she and Sam were expecting a boy. The 26-year-old was apparently so sure, in fact, she also told People magazine that they’d even begun preparing to welcome a son to their household!

“We were convinced it was a boy,” Lindsay said. “I was already looking at boy nursery ideas and boy names.”

When it came time for official confirmation, though, the dancer couldn’t have looked more thrilled to be wrong! After she and Sam fired pink confetti into the air during their gender reveal moment, Lindsay’s jaw dropped and she jumped right into her hubby’s arms with excitement as Sam sported an ear-to-ear grin.

Lindsay and Sam were high school sweethearts and tied the knot in a Church of Latter-Day Saints ceremony at a Salt Lake City temple back in 2015. The couple announced Lindsay’s pregnancy on Instagram earlier this month and the “So You Think You Can Dance” alum followed up days later with her first bump photo.

“14 weeks and counting😍 can’t wait to recreate this picture as our little babe grows and watch the progress,” Lindsay wrote, captioning a bikini selfie in which she’s holding up a sonogram.

Her early pregnancy figure caught the eye of fans and famous friends alike including fellow “DWTS” pro Emma Slater, who couldn’t help but chime in!

“14 weeks on you looks like negative 14 weeks on me,” Emma joked in the comment section, adding a string of laughing emojis.

Congrats to Lindsay, Sam and their daughter-to-be!

— Erin Biglow