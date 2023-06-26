‘Dancing With The Stars’ Pro Mark Ballas & Wife BC Jean Expecting First Child

Mark Ballas is going to be a dad!

The “Dancing with the Stars” pro announced on Monday that he and his wife BC Jean are expecting their first child together.

In the Instagram Reel captioned “Life lately” he documented what he and his wife had been up to the last few months from “making new music, making birthday wishes…car rides with our best mate, Boba tea,” and making “more music.”

However, the end of their video revealed a major surprise!

“Also…we’ve been making…. a tiny human.”

Mark’s “DWTS” family quickly chimed in congratulating the pair, with Emma Slater writing, “I’ve been waiting to see this!! THE BEST THING EVER!! This is such a you announcement btw hahaha love and miss you guys, can’t wait to see all 3 of you soon!!!!! And Hendrix obvs.”

Peta Murgatroyd, who just welcomed her second son with husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy earlier this month commented, “So so so happy for you both!!! The best news xxxxx love you guy.”

Mark and BC got married in November 2016 and have been making music together for several years.

Their special announcement comes months after Mark announced he was retiring from the hit ABC dancing competition show. The 37-year-old was on “DWTS” for 20 seasons and won three mirror ball trophies during his tenure with Charli D’Amelio, Shawn Johnson and Kristi Yamiguchi.