Danielle Fishel And Husband Jensen Karp Praise Hospital ‘Angels’ For Care Of Premature Son In NICU (EXCLUSIVE)

Danielle Fishel and husband Jensen Karp are feeling the love during a difficult time.

The couple has been dealing with a whirlwind of emotions after welcoming their first child, Adler Lawrence Karp, a month early on June 24, and learning about the fluid build-up in his lungs. The newborn is currently in the NICU under the care and supervision of nurses and doctors, while his parents are doing their best to remain positive and optimistic.

“After announcing our predicament, it’s been amazing to get so many encouraging messages from other parents who have spent time in the NICU with their little (and now grown-up) miracles,” Jensen tells Access exclusively. “The people who work in these hospitals are angels. Adler is facing this with so much courage and we can’t wait to get him home where he will eventually do adult things like pay taxes and buy a water filter.”

The first-time parents shared the news of their baby boy’s complications on Instagram one week after his birth, admitting they have been feeling “helpless and powerless and useless.”

“This has been the most trying week and a half of mine and @jensenkarp’s lives, but we have gotten through it with the support of our incredible family and friends who have shown up for us in unexpected ways,” the “Boy Meets World” actress wrote. “Jensen and I have also become closer than we ever thought possible and the love between us has grown exponentially as we have leaned on each other during both our highest highs and our lowest lows.”

She added, “I can’t wait to share more details about him with you (he hates having a poopy diaper for even 1 minute, he loves bath time, he has the cutest sneezes I’ve ever heard) and sing the praises of his NICU care team, but I prefer to do that when Adler is in his crib in his nursery at home on a still unknown future date.”

Danielle and Jensen, a radio host for KROQ’s “The Kevin and Bean Show,” tied the knot last fall, and she announced her pregnancy news shortly after in January.

“I’m eating for two,” she gushed at the time. “I’m napping with wild abandon. Baby shoes. Baby clothes. (I’m shopping). I’m nesting. I’m reading books. I’m madly in love with my husband. I cry at commercials. I’m a walking cliché. I’ve got baby apps. I’m confident. I feel inadequate. I’m showing one day and the next I’m not. I’m nervous. I’m excited. He’s due in July. We can’t wait.”

— Gabi Duncan