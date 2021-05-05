Danielle Fishel Reveals She’s Pregnant With Baby No. 2 on Her 40th Birthday

Danielle Fishel is giving everyone a surprise for her birthday!

The “Boy Meets World” star announced on Instagram that she’s expecting her second child with husband Jensen Karp in a post for her 40th birthday.

“I couldn’t be more grateful to enter my 40’s with my amazing husband and son, excitedly expecting the arrival of baby boy #2,” she captioned a photo of herself showing off her baby bump.

“My birthday wish is for all of you to tell someone how much you love them and walk through today with more patience than you normally might,” she wrote.

Danielle also looked back on the past decades of her life and how she was feeling as she reached those milestones.

“I’ve never been more excited or hopeful for the next decade of my life. I had a beautiful childhood, teenage years I still dream about, my 20’s were insane (and mostly miserable) and my 30’s brought me lows and highs but eventually I leveled out to a place of security,” Danielle wrote. “Security in who I am, what I believe, and with whom I want to spend precious time.”

Danielle and Jensen got married in November 2018 and welcomed son Adler Lawrence in June 2019, a month before his due date and had to be in the NICU for three weeks. He was also diagnosed with a rare lung disorder which made it not possible for Danielle to breast feed.

She penned an emotional essay for “Good Morning America” in October 2019 about the guilt she felt during the early stages of motherhood and about going back to work.

Danielle wrote, “For as long as I can remember, I’ve dreamed of being a mom. I looked forward to sleepless nights, poopy diapers and being so enamored with my baby that I lost hours of my life just staring at him while he slept. However, nothing in the world could have prepared me for the reality that being a mom would also mean never feeling like I’m good enough.”

Adding, “None of us escape mom-guilt. It’s there whether you’re a stay-at-home mom or work outside the house, but one there is one thing I know for certain each and every mother has in common: We are trying our absolute best 100% of the time.”

Access Hollywood’s podcast “The Vault” features decades worth of A-list interviews and never-before-heard moments with some of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Listen now!