David Archuleta Says He Feels ‘Relief’ After Coming Out As Member Of LGBTQ+ Community

David Archuleta is opening up about his experience coming out and embracing his sexuality, regardless of his religious beliefs.

The 30-year-old former “American Idol” contestant talked to “Good Morning America” about his sexuality on Wednesday.

David revealed earlier this month on Instagram that he is “not sure about [his] own sexuality.”

He said he came out to his family as gay in 2014 before realizing he shares similar feelings for both genders, like those who identify as bisexual. He later discovered that he also doesn’t feel as many “sexual desires and urges as most people,” in line with those who identify as asexual.

David has been candid about his Mormon upbringing and his struggles to accept himself, but since coming out, David said he feels relief.

“There is so much relief to feel like you don’t have to hide a part of yourself. Like a secret,” he said.

David told “GMA” he hasn’t yet labeled his sexuality.

“Some form of being bisexual, because I’m still attracted to both whether I want to or not,” he said when asked how he views his orientation.

He admitted that when he was struggling to accept himself, he would pray about changing his sexuality.

“I’ve prayed. I was praying like, ‘God, you can do all things.’ … I would say, ‘Please take these feelings away from me because I don’t want to feel things that I shouldn’t and I don’t want to feel things that would be wrong,” David said.

The singer said it’s been a process learning how to love himself.

“I’ve had to learn how to love myself even when I don’t understand why I am the way I am, but to learn that that’s how God has created me and I have to discover that. And there are so many millions of other people who’ve gone through the same thing as me where they try to change who they are,” he said.

