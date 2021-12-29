David Henrie and Wife Maria Cahill Expecting Third Child Together

David Henrie and wife Maria Cahill’s family is growing!

The couple revealed on Wednesday that they are expecting their third child.

The “Wizards of Waverly Place” star shared a cute photo of the family’s announcement which had their daughter and son wearing shirts that read, “Big Sister” and “Big Brother.” He captioned the post with, “Maria and I were really racking our brains on what to get our son James for his first birthday… #3 #bigbrother.”

He also shared that they would be waiting to find out the sex of the baby. “We are going to wait until birth for the gender reveal. Couldn’t think of a better gender reveal then that am I right?!” he commented on his post.

David and Maria are already parents to 1-year-old son, James, and 2-year-old daughter Pia.

They were married in April 2017 surrounded by their family and friends, including his “Wizards” costar Selena Gomez.

The duo reunited in August 2020 for the live virtual premiere for the upcoming movie “This Is the Year” — which Selena executive-produced and David directed.

The one-of-a-kind digital event, hosted by TikTok stars Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, will also benefit the Plus One Foundation’s COVID-19 relief fund. The film is just one of several exciting projects that the 28-year-old pop star has been working on behind the scenes in recent months.

