Demi Lovato Drops Empowering New Anthem ‘OK Not To Be OK’ With Marshmello

Demi Lovato is giving fans an inspirational message in her new track with Marshmello, “OK Not To Be OK.”

The song, released on Thursday to coincide with World Suicide Prevention Day, is a reminder to accept the lows with the highs. Demi croons, “When you’re high on emotion / And you’re losing your focus / And you feel too exhausted to pray / Don’t get lost in the moment / Or give up when you’re closest / All you need is somebody to say / It’s ok not to be ok.”

Demi and Marshmello also released a music video to accompany the track. In the colorful clip, the pair unite with teenage versions of themselves and dance around the bedroom and their neighborhood.

At the end of the video, a message for non-profit movement Hope For The Day is displayed, saying, “Despite the things you’ve been through, it’s OK not to be OK,” followed by the contact information several suicide prevention resources.

Marshmello told Apple Music about why the meaning behind the song is so valuable: “I think a lot of people, about negative feelings and negative thoughts that are affecting them are kind of scared to bring it up, scared to talk about it. When in reality, they’re scared because maybe the person won’t relate or the person won’t understand, when in reality most of time the person that you could bring it up to, will most likely has felt like this or will understand or can relate as well. So I think it’s very important to talk about it.”

Demi tweeted about the new song, asking her followers, “Take a moment today to check in with yourself and your loved ones.”

#OKNotToBeOK is out now with the incredible @marshmellomusic!! Take a moment today to check in with yourself and your loved ones 💖https://t.co/Kik2hwJqrM pic.twitter.com/lVJQO3PB0S — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) September 10, 2020

This isn’t the first empowering track Demi has dropped this year—she previously released her single “I Love Me” in March.

— by Katcy Stephan