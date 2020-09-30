Demi Lovato Drops Powerful Ballad ‘Still Have Me’ After Max Ehrich Split

Demi Lovato is using music to move forward.

The “Skyscraper” singer and fiancé Max Ehrich called off their engagement last week, and now she’s released an emotional new track that may shed some light on the split.

“Music is always there for me… song in the am,” Demi tweeted on Tuesday night, before dropping “Still Have Me” on Wednesday morning.

“I’m a mess and I’m still broken / But I’m finding my way back / And it feels like someone’s stolen / All the light I ever had,” she sings. “Like the world disappeared / And I’m laying right here / While the silence is piercing / And it hurts to breathe.”

Demi’s impressive vocals soar over a simple piano track as she continues, “I don’t have much but at least I still have me.”

An insider opened up to People about Demi’s split from Max, saying, “It was a tough decision, but Demi and Max have decided to go their separate ways to focus on their respective careers. They have respect and love for one another and will always cherish the time they spent together.”

The breakup news comes just two months after their engagement, and roughly six months after they were first linked. Their romance escalated fast in quarantine, and by May, Demi and Max made things public with a PDA-filled cameo in Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber’s “Stuck With U” music video.

Two months later, Max proposed to Demi on the beach. At the time, the Disney Channel alum gushed over their big step, writing on Instagram, “I knew I loved you the moment I met you…It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too.”

She continued, “I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all. You never pressure me to be anything other than myself.”

While Demi and Max weren’t shy about their love on social media, their engagement wasn’t without controversy. Earlier this month, unverified tweets and social media comments allegedly made by Max in the past began circulating online.

They appeared to show him gushing over other female celebrities – and one alleged tweet made a comparison between Demi and Selena Gomez, arguing the “Rare” singer was, quote, “Prettier.”

At the time, Demi slammed the screenshots as “fake” and “doctored,” writing, “It’s really sad when people fake images to put women against each other…If women have conflict that’s between them not you.”

A source told E! News after the controversy, “She is head over heels for Max and doesn’t want to be heartbroken. She truly cares about max and wants to think his intentions are genuine.”

Following the split, Max took to his Instagram story over the weekend with a not-so-subtle message about his side of the story, seemingly claiming he didn’t know his and Demi’s engagement was over until he saw it in the media.

“Imagine finding out to [sic] the status of your relationship through a tabloid,” the soap opera star wrote. “While your [sic] in the middle of filming a biopic movie about a Pastor in a Christian Church whose intention of the film is to help people.”

Max concluded his note with “God bless,” echoing the “Jesus Loves You” Instagram post he shared on Thursday as his and Demi’s breakup news broke.

However, a source told People on Saturday that Demi made sure Max was “aware” things were over between them before the news went public.

