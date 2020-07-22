Demi Lovato Engaged To Max Ehrich: “I Love You Forever My Baby”

Sorry not sorry, but Demi Lovato is off the market! The 27-year-old singer shared the news of her beachside engagement to actor Max Ehrich on social media with a gallery of smooches and, of course, diamonds.

“When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his ‘little partner’–something that might’ve sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent. To me it made perfect sense,” Demi wrote. “And today I’m officially going to be someone else’s partner.”

The “Cool For The Summer” singer continued to gush about finding the love of her life:

“@maxehrich –

I knew I loved you the moment I met you.

It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too.. I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all. You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!!!!”

Demi and Max began dating back in March after being spotted around Los Angeles together and dropping cute comments on each other’s Instagram posts.

The couple then confirmed their relationship in May when they made a PDA-filled cameo in Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber’s star-studded “Stuck With U” music video. Hours after the video’s release, the pop star shared the snippet on her Instagram page and gushed about her and Max’s relationship.

“Happy to be a part of something so special right now. Like really REALLY happy if you can’t tell…” she wrote, adding a trio of smiling emojis surrounded by hearts.

Max shared the same video on his page, writing in part, “My whole heart #stuckwithu.”

Congratulations to the happy couple!