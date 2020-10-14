Demi Lovato Explains Why She Wrote Politically Charged Song ‘Commander In Chief’

Demi Lovato is getting political.

The 28-year-old singer just dropped a powerful new song, “Commander in Chief” that’s calling out President Trump.

The politically charged song highlights the racial injustice happening in America, the Covid-19 pandemic and the lyrics are urging people to vote in the upcoming November 3rd presidential election.

Demi opened up about the reason behind her song telling CNN, “There’s been so many times that I’ve wanted to write the President a letter or sit down with him and ask him these questions,” she explained. “And then I thought, I don’t really actually want to do that and I thought one way that I could do that is writing a song and releasing it for the whole world to hear and then he has to answer those questions to everyone and not just me.”

“Do you even know the truth/We’re in a state of crisis/People are dying/While you line your pockets deep/Commander in Chief/How does it feel/To still be able to breathe?” Demi belts on the track which she co-wrote.

The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer will be performing her latest song at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday. Her music video for “Commander in Chief” is expected to drop following her performance of the new song.

Demi recently released “Still Have Me” following her split with fiancé Max Ehrich. Her emotional new track seems to be be shedding some light on ending her engagement.

“Music is always there for me… song in the am,” Demi tweeted on Tuesday night, before dropping the track.

“I’m a mess and I’m still broken / But I’m finding my way back / And it feels like someone’s stolen / All the light I ever had,” she sings. “Like the world disappeared / And I’m laying right here / While the silence is piercing / And it hurts to breathe.”

Demi’s impressive vocals soar over a simple piano track as she continues, “I don’t have much but at least I still have me.”

An insider opened up to People about Demi’s split from Max, saying, “It was a tough decision, but Demi and Max have decided to go their separate ways to focus on their respective careers. They have respect and love for one another and will always cherish the time they spent together.”

The breakup news comes just two months after their engagement, and roughly six months after they were first linked. Their romance escalated fast in quarantine, and by May, Demi and Max made things public with a PDA-filled cameo in Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber’s “Stuck With U” music video.